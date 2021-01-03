LaVon E. Brown
GARNER – LaVon E. Brown, 94, of Garner passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her daughter's home near Garner.
A private family funeral service will be held 2:30 P.M., Monday, January 4, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2:20 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in her name to the American Cancer Society or Garner United Methodist Church. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
