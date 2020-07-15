LaVerne E. Nelson
LaVerne E. Nelson

LaVerne E. Nelson

ST. ANSGAR – LaVerne E. Nelson, died on July 11, 2020 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home, Stacyville. Funeral service will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the St. Ansgar Cemetery, St. Ansgar, at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Burial will be in the St. Ansgar Cemetery, St. Ansgar. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, Ia. 641-713-4920. www.schroederandsites.com

