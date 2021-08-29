 Skip to main content
Laurine Ida Sheahan
MASON CITY-Laurine Ida Sheahan, 93, of Mason City, died on Friday, August 27, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. With Pastor Art Zewert officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North North Iowa Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

