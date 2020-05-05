Lauren M. Lee
0 comments

Lauren M. Lee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lauren M. Lee

Lauren M. Lee, 36, of Mason City, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lauren Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News