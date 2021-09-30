 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laurel May O'Rourke

  • 0

Laurel May O'Rourke

MASON CITY-Laurel May O'Rourke, 90, died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Brookdale Hospice in Kansas City, MO.

A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Epiphany Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, with Rev. Jake Dunne officiating. Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA, following the visitation.

Public Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

The family asks for memorials to be considered to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Diabetes Association and or to the Laurel O'Rourke Memorial fund in lieu of sending flowers.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mason City Youth Hockey practice skate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News