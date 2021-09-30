Laurel May O'Rourke
MASON CITY-Laurel May O'Rourke, 90, died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Brookdale Hospice in Kansas City, MO.
A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Epiphany Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, with Rev. Jake Dunne officiating. Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA, following the visitation.
Public Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.
The family asks for memorials to be considered to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Diabetes Association and or to the Laurel O'Rourke Memorial fund in lieu of sending flowers.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
