Laura Mae Roffman

WEST UNION-Laura Mae Roffman, 87, of West Union, Iowa formerly of Postville, Iowa died Friday, October 15, 2021 at Copper Creek, West Union, Iowa. She was born March 13, 1934 in Manly, Iowa.

Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 5-7 pm at St Paul Lutheran Church, Postville, Iowa and one hour before services at the church on Saturday.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Postville, Iowa with Rev. Lynn Noel as the Officiant.

Burial follow at Postville Cemetery, Postville, Iowa.

Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Postville, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.

