Laura J. Beenken

Laura J. Beenken

OSKALOOSA-Laura J. Beenken, 77, formerly of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525. 515-532-2233. www.ewingfh.com.

