BRITT -- Larry VanDusseldorp, 72, of Britt, died Thursday, Dec. 12, at home. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Ave. NW in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating; burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Britt. Visitation is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center St. W in Britt, and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences at www.ewingfh.com.
