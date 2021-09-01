Larry S. Kockler

MASON CITY-Larry S. Kockler, 76, of Mason City, passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on Monday, August 30, 2021 following difficulties with lung disease.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am Friday September 3, 2021 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Bancroft.

Larry's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to Mass beginning at the St. Joseph Chapel on Friday.

Epiphany Parish asks all to wear face masks while at church.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com