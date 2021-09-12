 Skip to main content
Larry Rugg
BELMOND-Larry Rugg, 80, most recently of Apache Junction, Arizona, formerly of Belmond, IA, died, Sunday, September 5, 2021, in Apache Junction, AZ. Funeral arrangements are with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

