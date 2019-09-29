{{featured_button_text}}

GREENE --- Funeral services for Larry Butzlaff, 76, of Greene, will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Greene, with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating.; burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene. He died Thursday, Sept. 26, at Valley View Care Center, Greene. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, IA 50636. Retz Funeral Home, 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com.

