Larry R. Johnson
Larry R. Johnson

Larry R. Johnson

CHARLES CITY-Larry R. Johnson of Charles City, who passed away November 30, 2020, will be honored at a celebration of life with graveside services for family and friends at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Osage Cemetery with Rev. Sue Thomas Officiating.

Cremation has taken place.

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706

