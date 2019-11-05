{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Peterson, 80, of Forest City, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City surrounded by his loving family.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. Military Honors will be performed after the service by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Larry Peterson Memorial Fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Service information

Nov 10
Visitation
Sunday, November 10, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
246 South Clark St.
Forest City, IA 50436
Nov 10
Service
Sunday, November 10, 2019
2:00PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
246 South Clark St.
Forest City, IA 50436
