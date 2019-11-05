Larry Peterson
Larry Peterson, 80, of Forest City, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City surrounded by his loving family.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. Military Honors will be performed after the service by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.
A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
You have free articles remaining.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Larry Peterson Memorial Fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.