Larry L. Wright
Larry L. Wright

Larry L. Wright

Northwood - Larry L. Wright, 78, of Northwood passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Arrangements are pending with Conner Colonial Chapel.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

