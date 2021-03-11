Larry L. Wright

NORTHWOOD-Larry L. Wright, 78, of Northwood passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Fort Myers, FL after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held 1:00 p.m. next Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev Rob Lamphere and Rev. Daryl Pals co-officiating.Larry will be laid to rest in Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood, IA.

A livestream of the service may be found at https://www.facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel/

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19th, 2021 at the funeral chapel.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials be directed to the Northwood United Methodist Church, 1000 1st Avenue North, Northwood, IA 50459 or to the Raptor Resource Project, 119 Winnebago Street, Decorah, IA 52101.

The family would appreciate masks to be worn at the visitation and memorial service.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.