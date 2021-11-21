Larry Krull
GREENE-Larry Krull, 77, of Greene, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City.
Public visitation will be 4-7 pm Monday, November 22 at Retz Funeral Home, Greene Private family services will be held at Retz Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Greene.
Memorials may be directed to the family at PO Box 219, Greene, IA 50636. www.retzfh.com
