 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Krull

  • 0

Larry Krull

GREENE-Larry Krull, 77, of Greene, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City.

Public visitation will be 4-7 pm Monday, November 22 at Retz Funeral Home, Greene Private family services will be held at Retz Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Greene.

Memorials may be directed to the family at PO Box 219, Greene, IA 50636. www.retzfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News