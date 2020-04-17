Larry Joseph Flanagan
BELMOND, IOWA - Larry Joseph Flanagan, 81 of Clive, formerly of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Larry's family will celebrate his life with a private service on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.

At a later date, after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, a visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in his beloved Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.

