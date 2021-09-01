 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry Joseph Flanagan
0 comments

Larry Joseph Flanagan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Larry Joseph Flanagan

BELMOND-Larry Joseph Flanagan, 81 of Clive, formerly of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at the Belmond Cemetery in Belmond.

In lieu of flowers, Larry's family requests that memorials be made to St. Francis Xavier Church in Belmond or the Alzheimers Association Greater Iowa Chapter.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News