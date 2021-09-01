Larry Joseph Flanagan
BELMOND-Larry Joseph Flanagan, 81 of Clive, formerly of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at the Belmond Cemetery in Belmond.
In lieu of flowers, Larry's family requests that memorials be made to St. Francis Xavier Church in Belmond or the Alzheimers Association Greater Iowa Chapter.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
