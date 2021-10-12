 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry J. TerHark

  • 0

Larry J. TerHark

CLARION-Larry J. TerHark, 82, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Larry TerHark will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM at United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 Third Avenue in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the church in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News