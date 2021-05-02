ROWAN-Larry Heaberlin, 58, of Rowan, IA, died, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond, IA. Public funeral services will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the United Church of Rowan. Pastor Nancy Hofmeister will be officiating. Burial will take place in the Graceland Cemetery near Rowan. Public Visitation will be on Tuesday 4-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at church Wednesday. Andrew Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.