Larry Heaberlin
Larry Heaberlin

Larry Heaberlin

ROWAN-Larry Heaberlin, age 58, of Rowan, IA, died, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond, IA, following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

