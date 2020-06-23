Larry F. Swenson
Larry F. Swenson, 75, of Rockwell, IA died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm St E, Rockwell, IA. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the church with Father John Gossman officiating. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rockwell. Those that plan on attending the visitation and/or funeral service must wear a mask and have their temperature checked upon arrival.
Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 120 S. 3rd ST., Rockwell, Iowa 641-822-3191, www.Fullertonfh.com.
