CLARION, IOWA - Larry E. Olson, 80, of Clarion passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Graveside services for Larry Olson will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Those who attend are invited to bring a lawn chair, and will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

