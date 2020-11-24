Goodell-Larry E. Nolte, 68, of the rural Goodell, IA area, and most recently a resident of the Clarion Health and Wellness Rehabilitation center, Clarion, IA, died, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Clarion Health and Wellness Rehabilitation Center. Public Funeral services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, 1030 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church 1031 1st Street S.E., Belmond. The Reverend Deb Devine will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 PM at the Belmond Methodist Church and from 9:30-10:30 am Saturday at the church. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Masks will be required to comply with the latest guidelines and social distancing will be practiced.