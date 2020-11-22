 Skip to main content
CLARION-Larry E. Nolte, 68, of Goodell, IA, a resident of the Clarion Health and Wellness Rehabilitation Center, Clarion, IA, since December 2016, died, Saturday, November 20, 2020, at the Clarion Health and Wellness Rehabilitation Center. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

