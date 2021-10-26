Larry Dean Tisor

MASON CITY-Larry Dean Tisor, 79, of Mason City, died Monday, October 25, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:30 p.m. prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to The Future is Now capital campaign in Mason City (www.mohawksfuture.org).

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.