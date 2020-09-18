× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry D. “Pops” Coe

Larry Duane “Pops” Coe, 82, of Ventura, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Ventura Community Center, 4 Weimer St., Ventura.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, a memorial will be established in Larry's name to an appropriate cause or organization to be determined later.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.