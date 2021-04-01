 Skip to main content
Larry Charles Munn
CLEAR LAKE-Larry Charles Munn, 80, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home.

Per Larry's wishes, his body has been cremated and an inurnment will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, IA.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

