Larry Bates
0 comments

Larry Bates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Larry Bates

Larry Bates, 77, of Britt passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 24, 2020 with his wife Sharon beside him.

A memorial service will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Haddon Anderson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will not be a meal provided following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Garner Evangelical Free Church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News