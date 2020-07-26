Larry Bates, 77, of Britt passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 24, 2020 with his wife Sharon beside him.

A memorial service will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Haddon Anderson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will not be a meal provided following the service.