Lanny K. Jenkins
Lanny K. Jenkins, 76 of Forest City, passed away peacefully, Wednesday June 10, 2020 with his family by his side at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, June 15, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Funeral services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website and also Facebook page. Family requests that casual attire be worn for visitation and funeral.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 – 7:00 P.M. with family present starting at 4:00 P.M. at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436. Social distancing practices are still being encouraged.
Burial will be held in Brush Point Cemetery, rural Fertile, Iowa with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post # 121.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bear Creek Golf Course.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
