Lannie A. Buns
WODEN–Lannie A. Buns, 68, of Woden passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 P.M., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., Woden. A private family inurnment will be at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden with military rites by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
