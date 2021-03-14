 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lannie A. Buns
0 comments

Lannie A. Buns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lannie A. Buns

Lannie A. Buns

WODEN–Lannie A. Buns, 68, of Woden passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 P.M., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., Woden. A private family inurnment will be at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden with military rites by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News