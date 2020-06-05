Lanita M. Koster
ST ANSGAR, IA – Lanita Marie Koster, 90, of St. Ansgar, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home in St. Ansgar. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar with Rev. Christopher Staley officiating. Visitation will be the night before the service at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Ansgar Cemetery.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lanita Koster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.