Landon Lee Beresford

NORTHWOOD – Landon Lee Beresford, 11, beloved son of Andrew and Cora Beresford of Northwood passed early on the morning of August 24, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held at United Methodist Church in Northwood on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Robert Lanphere officiating. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 till 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood, IA.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com

