Ladonna K. Bruggeman

Plymouth, IA – Ladonna “Donna” K Bruggeman, 65, of Plymouth, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. Funeral service are pending at this time with Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com.

