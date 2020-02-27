LaDonna Jane (Glieden) Reibsamen
BRITT, IOWA - LaDonna Jane (Glieden) Reibsamen, 87, of Algona, Iowa, formerly of Corwith, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.
