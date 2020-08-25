 Skip to main content
L. Merle Hjelle
MASON CITY - L. Merle Hjelle, 67, of Mason city, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home in Mason City.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. 641 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

