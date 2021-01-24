 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Krystyna Biliunas
0 comments

Krystyna Biliunas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Krystyna Biliunas

Mason City - Krystyna Biliunas, 88, of Mason City and formerly East Lake, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News