Klarette “Klar” J. Schaefer

ROCKWELL – Klarette “Klar” J. Schaefer, 77, of Rockwell passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 502 Second St. S., Rockwell with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. The service will be livestreamed on both the Major Erickson Funeral Home and St. Peter Lutheran Church Facebook pages. Inurnment will be at Rockwell Cemetery

A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday, February 18th at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.