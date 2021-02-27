 Skip to main content
Kirk Andrew Servantez
Kirk Andrew Servantez

Kirk Andrew Servantez

Kirk Andrew Servantez

Kirk Andrew Servantez, 36, of Mason City died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

