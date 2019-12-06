{{featured_button_text}}

Kimberly (Mewes) Bates

CLEAR LAKE, IOWA - Kimberly (Mewes) Bates, 47, of Clear Lake, formerly of Kanawha, Iowa passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Visitation for Kim Bates will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home 118 East Second Street in Kanawha.

Public graveside service and burial will be in Amsterdam Township Cemetery near Kanawha on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211.

