 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kim “Pete” Peters
0 comments

Kim “Pete” Peters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kim “Pete” Peters

Kim “Pete” Peters

FERTILE-Kim “Pete” Peters, age 65 of Fertile, IA, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

Arrangements are currently pending with Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City. Information regarding memorial services will be posted at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News