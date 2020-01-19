Kim Martin
You have free articles remaining.
MASON CITY -- Kim Martin, 59, passed away at his home on Monday January 13, 2020 in Mason City.
Kim's family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Plymouth Bible Baptist Church, 808 Broad St., Plymouth. Burial will take place in the spring.
To plant a tree in memory of Kim Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.