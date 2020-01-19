Kim Martin
Kim Martin

Kim Martin

MASON CITY -- Kim Martin, 59, passed away at his home on Monday January 13, 2020 in Mason City.

Kim's family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Plymouth Bible Baptist Church, 808 Broad St., Plymouth. Burial will take place in the spring.

