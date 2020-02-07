Kim Gjetley
Toledo, Iowa - Kim Gjetley, of Toledo, formerly of Thornton, passed away Sunday February 2, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Retz Funeral Home, 107 N. 2nd St., Thornton, with Pastor Bob Kosbau of Grace Church, Marshalltown presiding. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton. Visitation will begin at noon Saturday and continue until the service at 2:00 pm.

Retz Funeral Home, 641-892-4241.

