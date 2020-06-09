Kevin Scholl
0 comments

Kevin Scholl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Scholl

MASON CITY - Kevin Scholl, 65, of Mason City, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.

A celebration of life is being planned by Kevin's family and will be announced in the near future. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Scholl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News