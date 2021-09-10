 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin Ray Meints
0 comments

Kevin Ray Meints

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Ray Meints

MESERVERY-Kevin Ray Meints, age 65, of Meservery, Iowa passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his home in Meservey of natural causes. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA 641-444-4474

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The clergy of 9/11: Dealing with life and death

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News