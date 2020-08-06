You have permission to edit this article.
Keri A. Retterath
Keri A. Retterath

Keri A. Retterath

MASON CITY, IA — Keri Ann Retterath, 48, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 5 PM Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

