Kenton “Ken” L. Mick

GARNER–Kenton “Ken” L. Mick, 84, of Garner passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Garner Police Department or Garner Volunteer Ambulance Service in memory of Ken.