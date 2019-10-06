{{featured_button_text}}

Kent Juhl

CLEAR LAKE -- Kent Douglas Juhl, 55, of Clear Lake, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Events

Oct 7
Visitation
Monday, October 7, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Oct 8
Memorial Service
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
10:30AM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
