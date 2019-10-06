Kent Juhl
CLEAR LAKE -- Kent Douglas Juhl, 55, of Clear Lake, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
