Kent A. Ewing
0 comments

Kent A. Ewing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FOREST CITY -- Kent A. Ewing, 62, of Forest City, died Friday, Feb. 14, t Good Samaritan Society in Forest City. Services will be held at a later date; www.ewingfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kent Ewing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News