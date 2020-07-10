Kent A. Ewing
FOREST CITY - Kent A. Ewing, 62, of Forest City, Iowa passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.
Services for Kent Ewing will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Oakland Municipal Cemetery 1445 Hwy 69 North in Forest City.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.
